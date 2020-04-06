Cardi Culture: How ‘Invasion Of Privacy’ Changed The Game As We Knew It

On this day in 2018, Cardi B dropped her debut album, Invasion Of Privacy, had the rap game as we knew it had changed. It debuted at #1 in the US with 255,000 units & has since been certified 3x PLATINUM.

.@iamcardib an ICONIC album dropped two years ago today. Ah, love to see it! #2YearsofIOP pic.twitter.com/tz6tw3xKYP — Fanpage (spicybardii) (@spicybardii) April 6, 2020

‘Privacy’ even got Bardi her first ever Grammy Award for rap album of the year. As of today, the record has now spent 2 years on the Billboard 200, becoming the first debut album by a female rapper to ever achieve this milestone. It also made Cardi the first female artist to have all tracks from an album certified gold or higher by the RIAA. With just that one album, Cardi has managed to make a major impact on both the hip hop culture and the pop world. The regular, degular, schmegular girl from the Bronx became Hollywood’s IT girl.

I low key want Cardi to drop her next album, go on tour and transition her career into movies and fashion. Most of Hollywood including directors and actors love her already. pic.twitter.com/eDr9T3lFCy — Fan Account (@BardiUpdatess) February 21, 2020

IOP became the life soundtrack that a lot of women needed at that time. Before car rides on Girls Night Out consisted of bumping Megan Thee Stallion, that good ole ‘Get Up 10’ by Cardi was the pregame, turn up, inspirational song of choice.

Since IOP dropped, Instagram captions have been more lit.

Cardi B really gave us about 2 years worth of Instagram captions with Invasion of Privacy. — Maddy Skye (@MaddySkye) April 8, 2018

Folks even compared it to the Miseducation Of Lauryn Hill.

“Invasion of Privacy” is on pace to become eligible for 5x platinum by early 2020. Cardi B would be the FIRST solo female rapper since Lauryn Hill to have an album reach 5x platinum eligibility. pic.twitter.com/865PfRHenO — Cardi B Fan Team (@CardiBTeam) November 7, 2019

Some would even say the project was the straw that broke the camel’s back and dethroned Nicki Minaj as the current “Queen” of hip hop.

Nicki Minaj congratulates Cardi B on "Bodak Yellow" hitting #1 on the Hot 100 via Twitter. Great to see females supporting each other! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/os7ZCb0bVH — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) September 25, 2017

IOP made folks feel like they too could go from meager circumstances to being one of the biggest stars in the world, all by being themselves.

From working the strip pole, to winning the Grammys, Cardi B and her Invasion of Privacy hustle could be an inspiration to anybody. — IA's Talkspace (@IAtalkspace) February 11, 2019

As for her next game changing project, Cardi told Baller Alert:

“I can never put a date on it because, like, when you feel like you’ve got those songs, that’s when it’s gonna come out,” she said. “I cannot put a date on my ears, you know what I’m saying? When I feel like I have it, that’s when [it’ll come out].”

We can’t wait to hear hit. But until then, check out our list of lines from Invasion Of Privacy, that still make for dope a** Instagram Caption.

Cardi Culture: How ‘Invasion Of Privacy’ Changed The Game As We Knew It was originally published on globalgrind.com

kiyonnathewriter Posted 13 hours ago

Also On Hot 107.9: