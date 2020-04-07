YG The Latest Celebrity To Ridiculously Push A Bonehead 5G Coronavirus Conspiracy Theory

The coronavirus isn’t the only thing spreading around the world, misinformation is being shared at an alarming rate also, especially one particular conspiracy theory that has caught fire on the web.

Compton-born rapper, YG, is the latest celebrity to throw his name behind the absolutely false information. The “Go Loko” rapper shared the dangerous conspiracy theory on his Instagram stories with the caption:

“They telling us stay in the house kuz they don’t want us to see all them new 5G towers they putting up….. – stay woke,”

The conspiracy theory that YG is spreading is responsible for violent hysteria currently going on in the UK. The Verge reports that seven cell towers have been set on fire as a direct result of the misinformation continues to spread online. To add insult to injury, one of the towers that was burned down wasn’t even 5G.

To help stop the spread of the conspiracy theory, YouTube announced that it will take action and reduce the amount of content that is pushing the false information. At the time of the announcement from the Google-owned video streaming platform, four more towers were burned down.

Keri Hilson already got knocked down on social media for sharing a false conspiracy theory linking 5G wireless network towers and the global coronavirus pandemic. She wrote, “5G launched in CHINA. Nov 1, 2019. People dropped dead. See attached & go to my IG stories for more. TURN OFF 5G by disabling LTE!!!.” Actor Woody Harrelson got in on the fun as well sharing and eventually deleting a post on Instagram.

I regret to inform you Woody Harrelson is posting 5G coronavirus conspiracy theories on Instagram. The video also isn’t “the Chinese taking 5G antennas down,” it’s from the Hong Kong protests. pic.twitter.com/y4RpOMJi9T — Ryan Broderick (@broderick) April 2, 2020

Again, we repeat there is no evidence linking 5G cell service to the spread of the coronavirus. You can head here to get all of the facts on the situation that easily debunks the conspiracy theory.

