Nike x ‘NBA 2K20’s’ MyPlayer Nation Exclusive Kicks Program Will Push On, Despite No NBA Games

2K players can look forward to the new challenges beginning April 11 with the playoffs kicking off on April 19.

The 2019-20 NBA season is on ice indefinitely, but NBA 2K20 is making sure we are still getting our action on the hardwood and our exclusive kicks.

Nike Basketball shared on its official Instagram account that gamers can still look forward to four pairs of gamer exclusive kicks when the MyPlayer Nation Playoffs kickoff. The program, which launched back in October subsequently after the game’s release, allows players to secure limited unique pairs of kicks by completing in-game challenges like reaching a certain rank or scoring a desired amount of points.

The IG post announces that 2K players can look forward to GE editions of LeBron James, Paul George, Kevin Durant, and Giannis Antetokounmpo. The first sneaker will be revealed Thursday (Apr.9)

Since the launch of the program, we have already seen a pair of LeBron 17 ‘Bron 2K’, Kobe V Protro ‘Chaos’ GE, the PG 4 x Gatorade GE, and the Adapt BB 2.0 ‘Chicago’ GE. 2K players can look forward to the new challenges beginning April 11 with the playoffs kicking off on April 19. You can check out all of the previous sneakers that dropped below.

