Dr. Ian Smith’s Health Tips For Keeping Fit During The Coronavirus Home Quarantine [VIDEO]

Dr. Ian Smith checks in with The Morning Hustle to help with those much needed health and fitness tips for you while the majority of the world is stuck in home quarantine during the coronavirus pandemic. He discusses his latest book, and the multiple ways it will help with your health during these stressful times. He gives us ways that we can combat those urges.

Of course, Billy Sorrells wants to know how much sex partners should be having since couples are stuck in the house 24/7 for “health reasons”, and believe it or not, Dr. Ian says its definitely one of the best cardio work outs people can have! At the 5:00 minute mark Dr. Ian tells us where you can get his new book Mind Over Weight and what you can do to receive a copy of his workout DVD that you can do from your home.

Hit us up on social media is you have any questions for Dr. Ian Smith!

Dr. Ian Smith’s Health Tips For Keeping Fit During The Coronavirus Home Quarantine [VIDEO]  was originally published on themorninghustle.com

Close