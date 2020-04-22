CLOSE
Lizzo Says Self-Hatred Almost Got Her During The Quarantine

The Grammy winner shared on Instagram that when those negative feelings poped up, the solution was reminding herself that she was "110 percent that b***h."

62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards - Inside

Source: Emma McIntyre / Getty

We all know that this quarantine hasn’t been easy on anyone. Between the isolation, the crippling fear of contracting the coronavirus, all of these tragic deaths and this volatile economy, this pandemic has taken a serious toll on people’s mental health.

Celebrities like Lizzo aren’t exempt from feeling blue either. For the beloved “Feeling Hella Good” singer, the lockdown has ushered in some self-hatred.

This week, the Grammy winner shared a video on Instagram raising awareness around the importance of having self-love and body positivity during these dark and isolating times.

“It’s been a long a** day [worried, peach, and heart emojis],” Lizzo captioned an Instagram video rocking some racy lingerie, adding, “Focus on a body part u don’t like about yourself and show it some love today.”

For her, she said when those negative feelings about herself pop up, she had to remind herself that she was “110 percent that b***h.”

“This quarantine has a lot of people suffering from mental health issues because we can’t get out and do our normal coping/self care routines. “Self hatred was starting to creep up on me but I gotta remember I’m 110% that b**** [shrug emoji].”

 

The 31-year-old has never shied away from being open about her own battles with self-esteem and overcoming negative thoughts about herself. Last November, she told British Vogue that the lack of plus-size representation played a factor in how she saw herself when she was younger.

“I would watch things on television and I would look at magazines and I would not see myself. When you don’t see yourself, you start to think something’s wrong with you,” she said.

“Then you want to look like those things and when you realize it’s a physical impossibility, you start to think, ‘What the f**k is wrong with me?’ I think that took a greater toll on me, psychologically, growing up than what anyone could have said to me.”

For her, being visible and happy with herself is the most important, not some selling point.

“Anybody that uses body positivity to sell something is using it for their personal gain. That’s just it. We weren’t selling anything in the beginning. We were just selling ourselves and selling ourselves on the idea – selling ourselves on ourselves, you know? I’m not trying to sell you me. I’m trying to sell you, you.”

 

Tell em Lizzo!

