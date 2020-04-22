Earth Day: These Films About The Planet Will Help Ease Your Fear Of Missing Out(side)

Welp. We’re still inside for another month or so. Well, that’s if you don’t live in Florida or Georgia.

Nobody: Florida and Georgia Governors:pic.twitter.com/kkntkqnOg2 — The Cool Teacher (@Blame_TheSteph) April 21, 2020

But for the rest of us, it’s homebound living for now. Which means more TV and film binging. Sure, it probably feels like you’ve watched everything single thing that Netflix and Hulu have to offer. But when’s the last time you watched a film about the planet? The very planet that we’re living on that’s been plagued by a virus, aka COVID-19.

With today being Earth Day, folks all over the world are taking time out to honor our beloved home. This year marks the 50th anniversary of the commemorative day in which helps us realize the “connection that we have to nature, plants, and the land is integral to our health and all that we are.”

Take a look at how activists showed their commitment to environmental protection on the very first #EarthDay, 50 years ago today pic.twitter.com/GyDD9w2jll — NowThis (@nowthisnews) April 22, 2020

In honor of our mother Earth and all her glorious blessings, check out these films that’ll help you celebrate her lush.

Avatar (Disney+)

On the lush alien world of Pandora live the Na’vi, beings who appear primitive but are highly evolved. Because the planet’s environment is poisonous, human/Na’vi hybrids, called Avatars, must link to human minds to allow for free movement on Pandora. Jake Sully (Sam Worthington), a paralyzed former Marine, becomes mobile again through one such Avatar and falls in love with a Na’vi woman (Zoe Saldana). As a bond with her grows, he is drawn into a battle for the survival of her world.

Interstellar (Hulu)

In Earth’s future, a global crop blight and second Dust Bowl are slowly rendering the planet uninhabitable. Professor Brand (Michael Caine), a brilliant NASA physicist, is working on plans to save mankind by transporting Earth’s population to a new home via a wormhole. But first, Brand must send former NASA pilot Cooper (Matthew McConaughey) and a team of researchers through the wormhole and across the galaxy to find out which of three planets could be mankind’s new home.

Here We Are: Notes For Living On Planet Earth (Apple TV)

A precocious 7-year-old who, over the course of Earth Day, learns about the wonders of the planet from his parents and from a mysterious exhibit at the aptly titled Museum of Everything.

The Day After Tomorrow (Hulu)

After climatologist Jack Hall (Dennis Quaid) is largely ignored by U.N. officials when presenting his environmental concerns, his research proves true when an enormous “superstorm” develops, setting off catastrophic natural disasters throughout the world.

Planet Of The Apes Franchise (Amazon Prime)

Complex sociological themes run through this science-fiction classic about three astronauts marooned on a futuristic planet where apes rule and humans are slaves. The stunned trio discovers that these highly intellectual simians can both walk upright and talk. They have even established a class system and a political structure. The astronauts suddenly find themselves part of a devalued species, trapped and imprisoned by the apes.

2012 (Netflix)

Earth’s billions of inhabitants are unaware that the planet has an expiration date. With the warnings of an American scientist (Chiwetel Ejiofor), world leaders begin secret preparations for the survival of select members of society. When the global cataclysm finally occurs, failed writer Jackson Curtis (John Cusack) tries to lead his family to safety as the world starts falling apart.

An Inconvenient Truth (Amazon Prime)

Oscar-winning documentary about the environment featuring the unlikeliest of movie stars. Former presidential candidate Al Gore holds this film together as, in front of an audience and with few aids beyond photo slides, he explains how humans have messed up the planet. Gore issues an urgent warning on what must be done, and done quickly, to save the earth.

