Ryan Cameron Finally Tells His Eye Opening Story On Why He’s Been In The Hospital

Rashan Ali, who has been guest hosting with Big Ray for Ryan Cameron Uncensored in Ryan’s absence as he recovers from surgery, was in the middle of doing a topic where she asked the city of Atlanta to share some “Wednesday Wisdom.” And there were callers that gave great & uplifting words to the Majic listeners. Then, the phone rings with a very familiar voice on the other end. Ryan’s voice.

Despite many outlets reporting information that had never been verified & refusing to refer to the statement his family had made, Ryan called into the show and shared some of his own “Wednesday Wisdom” as he shared his journey that has occurred in the past two weeks.

Hear his phone conversation with Rashan Ali on Majic 107.5/97.5 here:

 

Our guy @doitfortheryan calls in to @rashanali and gives an update on his health! #RyanCameron #MajicATL

