CLOSE
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
HomeRickey Smiley Morning Show

Hot Spot: Here’s Why Rihanna Is Exposing Beyonce’ and Jay-Z In Her Documentary [WATCH]

Since the start of quarantine, it’s been a great time to catch up on all of your favorite TV shows and to find new ones.  Michelle Obama’s documentary, Becoming will release on Netflix tomorrow (May 6) which will tell the former First Lady’s story just like in her book.

Another documentary to look forward to is Rihanna’s which is debuting on Amazon Prime later this year.  Self-titled “Rihanna Volume 1”, the story will focus on behind the scenes of her relationship with her father and her rumored troubled relationship with Jay-Z and Beyonce’.

 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions). 

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Hot Spot: Here’s Why Rihanna Is Exposing Beyonce’ and Jay-Z In Her Documentary [WATCH]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Also On Hot 107.9 - Hot Spot ATL:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
More From HotSpotATL
New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
Close