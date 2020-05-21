After getting off of mute, Chef Bourdeaux is giving us breakfast for dinner and hooking us up with a dash of New Orleans. Everybody’s favorite brunch plate is shrimp and grits and the chef shares how to cook it up at home.

The chef tops it off with his specialty sauce with crawfish making this dish extra tasty. Listen to learn how to make Bourdeaux’s famous shrimps and grits!

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Quarantine Meals: Shrimp And Grits With Crawfish Sauce Recipe [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Also On Hot 107.9 - Hot Spot ATL: