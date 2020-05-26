Lash Out! 5 Hacks To Try When Applying Mascara

When it comes to creating the perfect beauty beat, more than likely applying a set of false eyelashes are a part of the equation. And while falsies can swoop in and be a major clutch to amplify the look of your eyes, that’s not the only way to achieve your desired look.

That’s right: if you prefer to skip out on falsies for the day or just love rocking your natural lashes, using the right mascara can easily get the job done. Of course, it’s much more than swiping your mascara wand through a tube and layering your lashes. Using the right tips and tricks can help you extend the look fo your lashes.

And if you’re looking for ways to transform your lashes with mascara, we have a few tips that can help you elevate your beauty beat. Following along as we share five mascara hacks to help you achieve fluttery lashes in minutes.

1. Always Use Lash Primer

Of course, before you even reach for your mascara, you need to prep your lashes. And the Tarte Opening Act Lash Primer ($22, Sephora.com) will help you increase the volume on your lashes for a lengthened look. Formulated with carnauba wax, olive esters and cellulose, this offering help to thicken and condition your lashes for a smooth application process.

If that’s too pricey, no worries, try L’Oreal Paris Voluminous Primer ($6.79, Target).

2. Pick The Right Mascara

Once your eyelash primer is in place, you want to follow up with a solid mascara that can give your eyes the oomph you’re looking for. One of our favorites is the Too Faced Better Than Sex Mascara ($25.00, Sephora.com). Known as a cult favorite, this mascara comes equipped with an hourglass-shaped brush and extra stiff bristles that work to give you full and defined lashes all with one sweep.

That, and L’Oreal Paris Voluminous Lash Paradise Mascara ($9.89, Target) is a great copycat for a lower price that doesn’t skimp out on volume, density and length.

3. Wiggle and Roll

While most mascara option instruct you to sweep your lashes in a forward motion, you need to add some extra action to pump up your lashes. And this is where the wiggle and roll method comes into play. Simply wiggle your brush through your lashes then roll, to extend the length of each lash.

3. Use Business Cards

One simple mascara application can ruin your face beat if you’re not too careful. While some people can master applying mascara without any smudging, if you don’t have a steady hand, you can easily get the product on your eyes in minutes. To make things easy, place a business card right above your upper lashes during your application. And if you happen to make a mistake, the product will fall on the business card. Repeat the same on your bottom lashes if needed.

4. Angle Your Brush

To really make sure you get all of your lashes coated with mascara, you’ll need to switch up the way you hold your mascara wand during application. When applying mascara to your bottom lashes, you can try holding the wand vertically to coat your lashes with the product then use the wiggle and roll method to extend the length of your lashes.

5. Keep Things Light

The worse thing that can happen is that you end up with heavy-looking lashes. Apply your mascara in thin layers to build the intensity you’re looking for. Too much product can easily set the tones for clumps.

Now that you have a few mascara hacks in mind, giving your lashes a full and defined finish without lashes should be quick and easy.

What say you? Have you used the above hacks to apply your mascara? What other hacks do you use? Sound off in the comment section below.

Lash Out! 5 Hacks To Try When Applying Mascara was originally published on hellobeautiful.com