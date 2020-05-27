CLOSE
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
HomeRickey Smiley Morning Show

David Banner Discusses Sacrifices In The Black Community [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

Activist David Banner joins the show to discuss what he thinks the black community should sacrifice when dealing with hatred in this country.

He breaks down the murder of George Floyd and other lives that have been lost at the hands of police officers all over the country.

Banner is currently working with a company that makes bulletproof vests for black people.

“I don’t want equal rights, I want better rights.”

His message is to think about what are you willing to sacrifice today to make sure the next generation doesn’t deal with racial injustice in the future.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions). 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE. 

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

David Banner Discusses Sacrifices In The Black Community [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Also On Hot 107.9 - Hot Spot ATL:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
More From HotSpotATL
New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
Close