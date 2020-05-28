CLOSE
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Judge Hatchett Predicts What Will Happen In The Case Of George Floyd [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

Four years after the shooting of Philando Castile, Minnesota is going through another racially related death with the murder of George Floyd.  After representing the Castile family, Judge Glenda Hatchett speaks on the difference between the two cases and ways to handle yourself while dealing with officers.

Hatchett believes that the officers involved with George Floyd, she believes that they will be charged but questioned if they would be convicted.

