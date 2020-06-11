CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Twinsies! Serena Williams And Olympia Rock Matching Yellow Beauty & The Beast Gowns

They were definitely the "Belles" of the ball.

2020 Women's ASB Classic: Day 7

Source: Phil Walter / Getty

If we know anything about Serena Williams and her baby girl Olympia, is that they love them some Disney princesses. While not too long ago, the tennis legend was cooking in a Snow White dress, she and her two-year-old daughter are playing twinsies dress up in a different character’s garb: Belle from Beauty And The Beast.

“Keeping busy,” the 38-year-old wrote on Instagram on Thursday, captioning the most adorable video of them, rocking Belle’s iconic yellow gown, as they glide around the living room belting our songs from the film’s soundtrack.

In addition to the performance, it’s clear that the duo was having their own movie theater experience—peep their buckets of popcorn.

View this post on Instagram

Keeping busy

A post shared by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) on

 

Wanna recreate this lewk at home with your little ones? As Yahoo points you, you can, and it won’t break the bank either: “For adults, similar Belle costumes retail for $43 while kid’s sized gowns sell for $25 at Amazon.com,” they note.

 

Now, we know the two are no strangers to being on twin-mode. Here they are in matching pajamas:

 

Serving more Princess Haute couture.

 

Partners in Ohm…

 

When she’s not playing supermom at home during the lockdown, Serena is still somehow making boss moves in the outside world. In May, Stuart Weitzman dropped their newest show ads starring the tennis legend (and her thick thighs), while also naming Serena their VitalVoices Global Partnership ambassador…and in April, she announced her “Legends” campaign for her S by Serena line.

We will always stan a hardworking and multitasking queen.

RELATED NEWS:

Serena Williams Is Serving Up Thick Thighs In New Stuart Weitzman Ad

Alexis Ohanian Sr. Inspired By His Daughter To Give His Reddit Board Seat To A Black Candidate

Serena Williams Did A Cooking Tutorial In A Snow White Costume

S by Serena Williams - September 2019 - New York Fashion Week: The Shows

Serena Williams' Little Girl Is Living Her Best Life On The 'Gram

32 photos Launch gallery

Serena Williams' Little Girl Is Living Her Best Life On The 'Gram

Continue reading Serena Williams’ Little Girl Is Living Her Best Life On The ‘Gram

Serena Williams' Little Girl Is Living Her Best Life On The 'Gram

Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian's baby girl Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. is one adorable kid...and she has her own Instagram page and more than half a million followers to prove it! From nap time to snack time to tennis time, this toddler is one seriously busy baby. And at the age of 2, she is doing it all! So to give love to little Alexis Olympia, here she is living her best life on the 'Gram, baby-style.

Twinsies! Serena Williams And Olympia Rock Matching Yellow Beauty & The Beast Gowns  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

More From HotSpotATL
New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
Close