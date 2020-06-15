Everything You Need To Know To Celebrate Juneteenth In Atlanta

Juneteenth 2020 is right around the corner and we want to make sure you’re prepared to celebrate like the Kings and Queens you are! Below we’ve listed all the Juneteenth events happening in and round the Atlanta metro area.

Juneteenth Atlanta Parade and Music Festival

http://www.juneteenthatl.com/home.html

Mozley Park, 1565 MLK, Atlanta, GA 30311

This is an annual state-wide event to celebrate African-American history and help increase knowledge about how blacks endured transatlantic slave kidnappings, enslaved labor, American injustices and other hardships.

Festival Dates & Times:

Friday, June 19, 2 pm – 9 pm

Saturday, June 20, 10 am – 10 pm

Black History Parade– Saturday 10 am

Parade Theme: Acknowledging 400 Years Sunday, June 21, 10 am – 10 pm

Juneteenth Caravan for Justice

SCLC, NAACP, Rainbow Push and other organizations will lead a caravan of vehicles through the state to demand justice for Ahmaud Arbery. On June 19th, participants in Atlanta will start a march from the Georgia Bar to the Georgia State Capitol at 1 pm. Participants from south Georgia will ride from Waycross to the State Capitol in Atlanta beginning at 7 am on June 19th. Those attending are asked to wear masks.

March on Atlanta

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/march-on-atlanta-registration-107427153508

Centennial Olympic Park, 265 Park Avenue W NW, Atlanta, GA 30313

The OneRace Movement unites area churches for a peaceful and spiritual march and rally to denounce racism. Gates open at 8:30 am on June 19th.

Participants are asked to follow CDC guidelines of social distancing and wearing masks.

Unexpected Atlanta Juneteenth Virtual Tour and Barbeque Treat

https://shop.unexpectedatlanta.com/

Online event. Participants learn about Emancipation Day and other African-American history. Participants also find out why barbecue is a celebrated food. Tours approapriate for children 10 and older. Orde ATL Treat Box for $19,99 to have local entrepreneurs barbecue delivered.

Tours available Friday, June 19th at 7:30 pmand Saturday, June 20th at 7 pm

Axis Replay Juneteenth Celebration

https://www.juneteenth.gg/

Axis Replay is a high-tech and gaming facility based in Atlanta, that’s getting involved in the national discourse around racial injustice. They will livestream their event on June 19th, which includes panel discussions, performances and gaming tournaments. Atlanta native and rapper Jeezy will participate. The stream goes live at 7 pm until 12 am on Facebook, Youtube, TwitchTV and Instagram.

Sandy Springs Slave Museum & African Gallery Juneteenth

https://www.sandyspringslavemuseum.org/

The Sandy Springs Slave Museum will host a virtual event to highlight the history and importance of the Juneteenth holiday. This is an online event On Thursday, June 18th, from 7 pm until 9 pm. The virtual celebration can be viewed from the Sandy Springs Museum Facebook and Instagram pages.

