Fabolous & Emily B Expecting Baby Girl After Domestic Violence Allegations

A new bun is in the oven.

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Fabolous and Emily B are expecting a new baby girl. But it goes without saying that their past domestic violence allegations will always be in the rearview.

In standard 202 protocol, the “Breathe” rapper and his longtime girlfriend and baby mama Emily Bustamente made the announcement via social media. Yesterday (June 21) Fab took to IG to post a sonogram with the message: “Got the best gift ever for Father’s Day! 👨‍👩‍👧#GirlDad.”

A fine Father’s Day present, indeed.

But we’d remiss not to mention that two years ago the couple was involved in heavily reported and numerous domestic violation allegations that include Fab allegedly knocking her teeth out and threatening her father. Fab took a plea deal in the case, and didn’t have to serve anytime so long as he took domestic violence prevention classes. 

The couple reconciled, slowly but surely started appearing in each other’s social feeds again, now here we are.

Congrats to the couple.

