WTF ANOTHER SHUT DOWN…

Just when we thought it might be OKAY to go outside and maybe have a summer coronavirus said aht aht. After months in the house and a brief opening we are now getting prepared to be back bored in the, in the house bored with another lockdown looming over our summer. With many other countries already back shut down and several states in the US just now preparing to officially open many are confused what’s even going on. I’m not even sure at this point if you can truly shut the US back down… People want to be out and don’t care about the roro and its possible impacts on their life. We are dealing with what seems to be a race war, social injustice, police brutality, economic crisis and the last thing the people want to do is be told they have to stay in the house. Are you ready for another shut down…?

