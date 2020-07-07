CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Kodak Black Finally Issues Apology To Nipsey Hussle’s Family

Kodak Black during Homecoming Concert

Source: JLN Photography/WENN.com / WENN

Kodak Black is finally issuing an apology to Nipsey Hussle’s family for comments he said after Nipsey was murdered.

Kodak took to Instagram Tuesday to say, “Willin To Accept When I’m Wrong & Stand Firm When I’m Right. The Whole World Know Your Example Was A Guiding Light. I Pray Your Fam Light & Accept This Humble Apology In My Kite.”

View this post on Instagram

Willin To Accept When I’m Wrong & Stand Firm When I’m Right. The Whole World Know Your Example Was A Guiding Light. I Pray Your Fam Light & Accept This Humble Apology In My Kite. You Remind Me Of Icecube, Bunchy Carter & Huey P. A Hustler & Owner The Second Coming Of Easy E. What Happened To You Could’ve Happened To Me! Im a Young Philanthropist Like You. Even Tho We From Two Different Worlds, I Saw Your Vision But I Notice That My Words Are Often Misinterpreted. Sometimes A Man Say Things He Doesn’t Really Mean But On Some Z Shit I Never Meant To Disrespect Your Queen, Homie I Was Really Respecting Your Scene. #FLYHIGH Ima Keep The Marathon Going #KINGKAHAN @nipseyhussle @laurenlondon

A post shared by KILL BILL (@kodakblack) on

 

Shortly after Nipsey’s death, Kodak said that Lauren London, “bout to be out here single. She fittin’ to be a whole widow out here.I’ll be the best man I can be for her. I’ll give her a whole year. She might need a whole year to be crying and sh** for him.”

Kodak Black Finally Issues Apology To Nipsey Hussle’s Family  was originally published on kysdc.com

Also On Hot 107.9 - Hot Spot ATL:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
More From HotSpotATL
New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
Close