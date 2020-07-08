CLOSE
Travis Scott Dons The Air Dior Collection In New Dior Video

Dior x Air Jordan 1 collaboration

Source: Jordan Brand / Dior / NIke

Now that the highly anticipated release of the Air Dior Jordan 1‘s have come and gone, leaving millions of L’s in its wake and thousands of dollars in the pockets of resellers, Dior has unveiled its new commercial spot for the Air Dior “consolation prize” capsule collection because salt in the wound is always welcomed.

Starring Travis Scott on a beach freshly dipped in Air Dior attire, the new spot comes as emails have gone out informing people the collection is no longer going to be available at participating Dior boutiques due to COVID-19.

With his smash hit “Highest In The Room” playing in the background, La Flame struts around the beach front property in some highly coveted Air Dior Jordan 1’s and different pieces from the collection that we’ll have no chance of obtaining anytime soon. Not hatin,’ just sayin.’

Last week Dior gave millions of sneakerheads a chance to own a pair of the $2,000 sneakers via an online raffle but rumors spread that it was basically a FCFS contest and whoever signed up first got dibs on owning one of the 8 thousand pairs produced. Now the sneakers are reselling for upward of $20,000 depending on size.

Life ain’t fair sometimes.

Check out the spot below and let us know if you’ll be checking for any of these pieces whenever they drop online or in-store.

Travis Scott Dons The Air Dior Collection In New Dior Video  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

