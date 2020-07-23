Gwinnett Police Need Your Help Finding Missing 16 Year Old

According to WSBTV, Gwinnett Police are looking for a missing 16-year-old girl named Asha Bluett. Bluett has diminished mental capacity, which forces her to have constant medical attention. She was last seen on the 1500 block of Julianna Drive wearing black sweatpants with white stripes and a white shirt. She is also 5 foot 1 inch, 140lbs and has a pony tail with shaved sides.

If anyone has information on here whereabouts please contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300 or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com.

GCPD is asking for the public's help in finding Asha Bluett. She is 16 years old and disappeared from her home on Julianna Dr in Loganville last night. She has a diminished mental capacity and may not know where she is. For more info click here: https://t.co/pQnZiBNbAl pic.twitter.com/AZQosIrqqQ — Gwinnett County Police (@GwinnettPd) July 23, 2020

