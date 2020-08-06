CLOSE
Are You Cleaning Your Phone Properly?

Our cellphones are probably one of the most important tools in our lives, so it’s important that we know how to clean them properly. We use them constantly, which means we are always touching them and picking up any germs or bacteria they could be carrying.  Did you know on average that you pick your phone up at least 58 times a day and there are at least 25,000 germs living on your phone. It only takes one of those touches to spread a virus like COVID-19, we wan to make sure that you understand how to properly clean your phone, to keep you and your family safe.

Make Sure Your Phone Is Turned Off

You do not want to clean your phone with it still on. This could cause damage to your screen. Turn it off, you won’t miss any calls you can’t return. We promise

 

Use Rubbing Alcohol And A Soft Cloth

Pour a little rubber alcohol into a soft cloth and wipe down the front and back of your phone. Take the time to clearing get in between the buttons.

 

Don’t Use Too Much Alcohol

You don’t wanna use too much liquids when cleaning your phone. Your phone shouldn’t feel wet after you are finished, you just want to use enough to kill anyone on the surface.

 

Try To Wipe Your Phone Down Once A Day

Since you touch your phone a lot, you want to try to wipe it down everyday. If you have it in a case, wipe both the phone and case down when you clean your phone.

