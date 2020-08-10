CLOSE
Kilo Ali Reminisces on Origins of Freaknik in Atlanta [Exclusive Video]

 

Kilo breaks down how the sound of Freaknik was created, and also how he was supposed to be a member of Outkast.

Hot 107.9 App

Source: Radio One / Radio One Digital

Freaknik , Kilo Ali , outkast

