CLOSE
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
HomeRickey Smiley Morning Show

Gary’s Tea: Chrissy Teigen Poses Topless And Gary Feels Some Type Of Way [WATCH]

Chrissy Teigen celebrated taking her breast implants out by posing topless.

She shared a candid video on her Instagram story with her arms covering her boobs.  The former Sports Illustrated swimsuit model shared that she may consider implants again in the future but at a smaller size.

Though Chrissy was excited about her new ta-tas, Gary had a lot of thoughts about why she decided to pose almost nude on the social media app.  

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions). 

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

All The Ways Chrissy Teigen Is Just Like Us

15 photos Launch gallery

All The Ways Chrissy Teigen Is Just Like Us

Continue reading All The Ways Chrissy Teigen Is Just Like Us

All The Ways Chrissy Teigen Is Just Like Us

Gary’s Tea: Chrissy Teigen Poses Topless And Gary Feels Some Type Of Way [WATCH]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

More From HotSpotATL
New Music
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
Close