Now that Kamala Harris is officially on the Presidential ticket with Joe Biden, fan favorite SNL alumni Maya Randolph is itching at the opportunity to reprise her rendering of the California senator for the fall season.

According to Entertainment Weekly the Emmy nominated actress was thrilled to learn that Kamala Harris was chosen to run alongside Joe Biden for President of The United States and told EW “That’s spicy” during a panel discussion with EW and other Emmy nominees. The news broke while the panel discussion was underway which led Randolph to blurt out “Oh sh*t” knowing she’d have her hands full come the Fall season of Saturday Night Live.

“Somebody’s gonna be very busy now,” Wanda Sykes teased, alluding to Rudolph’s return to SNL. “Ruh-roh,” Rudolph responded, before going on to address the likelihood that she’ll reprise her turn as Harris.

“I love going to the show. Any excuse I can get, I love. I just didn’t really anticipate traveling during a pandemic, but if there’s anyone that can work it out I’m sure Lorne [Michaels] has some sort of invisible helicopter that can get me there,” she joked.

Truth be told she slayed as Kamala Harris in the few skits she made as the Democratic senator and now that Harris is going to be making the campaign rounds you can expect Rudolph to give everyone a weekly dose of Kamala comedy.

Rudolph continued to express her shock and delight, especially the joy of being Emmy nominated for her work as Harris, saying, “I’m as surprised as you are, guys. That’s spicy.”

“I don’t know that I’m ready to go right this minute, but it’s so nice to have this nomination be associated with the show because it’s my true love.” We. Can’t. Wait. Check out Maya Rudolph’s past skits as Kamala Harris below and let us know if you’re more excited about Kamala Harris as Joe Biden’s VP or Maya Rudolph’s new weekly gig on SNL.

Maya Rudolph Prepares To Bring Kamala Harris Back To ‘Saturday Night Live’ was originally published on hiphopwired.com

