Georgia Governor Brian Kemp is backing down from a recent lawsuit he filed against Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms and city officials.

The suit, filed in July sought to block restrictions Bottoms’ administration put in place to fight the coronavirus, including a mask mandate. As we know, southern and western states continue to see an uptick in COVID-19 infection rates.

“In light of Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms’ concession regarding the city’s Phase One roll-back plan and following her refusal in mediation to further negotiate a compromise, the Attorney General’s Office has filed to withdraw our pending lawsuit,” Gov. Brian Kemp said in a statement Thursday.

Governor Brian Kemp Drops Lawsuit Against Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms Over Atlanta’s Mask Mandate was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com