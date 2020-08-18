CLOSE
More Than 2,000 Cherokee County Students In Quarantine Due Large Number Of Sases

According to WSBTV, there are over 2,000 students in Cherokee County, Georgia is quarantine because of a larger number of COVID-19 cases in the county. The district’s superintendent has been forced to shut down several schools to help stop the spread of the virus. He also warned of more possible shut downs in the near future. With 120 active COVID-19 cases in the county, parents and teachers fear things could get worse. Some teachers and students have completed quarantine requirements and can return if and when the schools reopen. All learning at the Creekview High School in Cherokee County is scheduled to be remote until August 31st

