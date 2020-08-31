CLOSE
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
HomeRickey Smiley Morning Show

1 Dead After Caravan Of 600 Trump Supporters Clash With Portland Protesters

Violence erupted in Portland, Oregon Saturday after a caravan of 600 far-right wingers arrived sparking clashes with protestors amid chaos and confusion.

One person was shot and killed after the group comprised of Trump supporters and Patriot Prayer, a right-wing group, came to the city. The group gathered earlier in the day at a suburban mall and drove together into Portland where protestors tried to stop them by standing in the street and blocking bridges. 

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

After their efforts were unsuccessful, journalists captured video of pro-Trump decorated pick-up trucks full of people shooting paintball pellets and pepper spray at Black Lives Matter supporters.

 

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Later, the Associated Press reported that a freelance photographer heard three gunshots and then saw police medics attending to a shooting victim, who appeared to be a white man. The freelancer said the man was wearing a hat bearing the insignia of Patriot Prayer. Police arrived at the shooting scene “within a minute” and said the victim did not survive. 

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

It’s unclear who shot him and homicide detectives are looking for more evidence.

“It is important for detectives get a full and accurate picture of what happened before, during, and after the shooting,” a police statement said. “If anyone was a witness, has video, or has information about the homicide, they’re asked to contact the primary detectives. This violence is completely unacceptable and we are working diligently to find and apprehend the individual or individuals responsible,” Chief Chuck Lovell said.

In the two hours after the shooting, the AP reports that ten people were arrested and sporadic fighting and vandalism took place.

Trump, of course, tweeted about Portland and called the Mayor a “fool” while pushing his usual theme of “law and order.”

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

He also captioned a video of his devotees driving into Portland “GREAT PATRIOTS!”

“Gret patriots”, are we even surprised?

Prior to this weekend’s shooting, Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler who was previously tear-gassed while addressing protesters wrote an open letter to Sunkist Stalin telling him to keep federal troops away from the city.

“We don’t need your politics of division and demagoguery,” he said. “Portlanders are onto you. We have already seen your reckless disregard for human life in your bumbling response to the COVID pandemic. And we know you’ve reached the conclusion that images of violence or vandalism are your only ticket to reelection.”

This article was originally posted on Bossip.com.

SEE ALSO:

Donald Trump Inspired Kyle Rittenhouse To Shoot And Kill People, Reports Suggest

Megyn Kelly Tries To Slander Jacob Blake, Gets Dragged

‘NY Post’ Dragged For Sympathetic Coverage of Kenosha Shooter, Criminalization of Black Victims

Donald Trump Shares Video Of His Supporters Yelling ‘White Power!’

10 photos Launch gallery

Donald Trump Shares Video Of His Supporters Yelling ‘White Power!’

Continue reading Donald Trump Shares Video Of His Supporters Yelling ‘White Power!’

Donald Trump Shares Video Of His Supporters Yelling ‘White Power!’

Donald Trump is a racist, this is known. So it should be no surprise that the Cheeto Charlatan cheerily shared a video on his Twitter that shows one of his supporters yelling “White Power!” Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions). Also, let’s first point out Trump did this to make you stop paying attention that he let Russia put bounties on US soldiers, per the New York Times. Pointing the other way is part of Cheeto’s playbook. Reportedly, some senior citizens who are for (bums) and against (respect) Trump clashed in Sumter, Florida in a retirement community called The Villages. The sight of older folk getting their protest and beef on only got more outlandish as supporters in golf carts start yelling back at the bout that life protesters. At the start of the video that Trump shared (so he can’t say it was at the tail end and he was unaware, which he did), a probable Klansman is seen and heard yelling “White Power!” as he’s jeered by protesters. Of course, White Power Guy also happened to have a Trump-Pence campaign flag on his golf cart. https://twitter.com/davenewworld_2/status/1276965068048158720 Reports the Daily Mail: Donald Trump reposted a video on Sunday morning where a senior citizen participating in a golf-cart parade of supporters could be heard yelling ‘white power’ as the country continues to roil in clashes between civil rights protesters and law enforcements. The video posted to Twitter by another user on Saturday shows a clash between citizens of The Villages, a massive age-restricted community in Sumter, Florida, between pro-Trump demonstrators and senior counter protesters denouncing the president. ‘Thank you to the great people of The Villages,’ Trump posted Sunday alongside the video. ‘The Radical Left Do Nothing Democrats will Fall in the Fall. Corrupt Joe is shot. See you soon!!!’ Trump has since deleted his RT, but we will never forget. Peep more reactions to Trump’s racism below. https://twitter.com/JonLemire/status/1277260926006239232 Also props to the seniors in that Floriday community calling out the jig. https://twitter.com/JewelsJourneys/status/1277179091565846529

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

1 Dead After Caravan Of 600 Trump Supporters Clash With Portland Protesters  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

More From HotSpotATL
New Music
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
Close