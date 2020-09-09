Murders In Atlanta Are Up 140% Since May, But All Other Crimes Are Down

According to an investigation by WSBTV, the murder rate in the city of Atlanta is up 140% since protests started in late May. Reporter Reporter Richard Belcher looked at 13 weeks of data and found Atlanta had 60 murders during that time period as compared to 25 during that period last year. Shooting incidents and gun violence saw a 50% increase as well.

RELATED: Why Do People Call The Police 12?

Source: Radio One / Radio One DigitalOver police activity was actually a lot lower for this period as compared to last year. Rapes are down nearly 60%, serious crimes are down 48%, total arrests are down 55%, Narcotics arrests are 70%, traffic stops are down 69%, and traffic violations are down 74%.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE

RELATED: Georgia Poverty Rates For Blacks Two Times Higher Than Whites

Also On Hot 107.9 - Hot Spot ATL: