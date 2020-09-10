Stacey Abrams Suggests Planning A Voting Strategy For The Upcoming Election [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

Political leader Stacey Abrams joins the show to discuss voter suppression and her new documentary “All In: The Fight For Democracy.”
Abrams shares voting advice whether you’re voting by mail or in person. September 22 is National Voter Registration Day and she says that no matter if you’re planning to mail in your ballot or traditional vote, she suggests that you plan ahead.
Plenty of states are having voter suppression problems so be strategic and “don’t let them steal our voices and our choices.”
Visit allinvoting.com for more info on voting in your area.
'I Approve This Message!': Oprah Fires Up Georgia Voters For Stacey Abrams
