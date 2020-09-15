Diva’s Daily Dirt: Cardi B Wants Child Support And Custody Of Their Daughter Kulture In Divorce With Offset

Cardi B Officially Files For Divorce from Husband Offset

The Bronx bred Grammy-winning rapper Cardi B filed this morning in Superior Court, Fulton County, Georgia. Fans are pointing out that the WAP rapper shared a cryptic message just yesterday before the filing that read, “Her heart finally told her to stop wasting her time,” With the caption, “It’s time.”

According to new court documents obtained by TMZ, Cardi is seeking primary physical custody, as well as legal custody of their 2-year-old daughter, Kulture. She also wants Offset to pay child support. It is made very clear in her documents that she and Offset are officially separated and there’s no help of working things out. The WAP rapper is also adamant about Offset paying legal expenses and from the looks of it, a prenup may be out of the question being that Cardi is asking for an equitable division of all marital assets.

