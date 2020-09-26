CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Chicago Church That Held Emmett Till’s Funeral Placed On List Of U.S. Endangered Sites

The tragically short life of Emmett Till became a tipping point for the Civil Rights Movement, and his enduring legacy serves as a reminder not much as changed in America.

Emmett Till's grave

Source: Andrew Lichtenstein / Getty

The tragically short life of Emmett Till became a tipping point for the Civil Rights Movement, and his enduring legacy serves as a reminder not much as changed in America. However, the nation will recognize the church that held his funeral will be listed as one of the Most Endangered Historic Places in the United States.

According to a report from the Chicago Sun-Times, the Roberts Temple Church of God In Christ in Chicago’s Bronzeville neighborhood was the site of Till’s funeral, with the 14-year-old’s badly beaten and bloated body on display for the world to see the horrific crime and shame his murderers publicly. According to lore, it was a three-day event that was attended by thousands and received national media recognition.

The National Trust for Historic Preservation added the church to 11 nationwide sites, which 95 percent have been officially restored near to their former glory and now serving as historic sites.

From the Sun-Times:

The endangered list ranges from the Alazan-Apache Courts public housing development for a Mexican-American community in San Antonio, Texas, to Harada House in Riverside, California, owned by a Japanese family forcibly incarcerated in Japanese Internment Camps in 1942; to the historical capital of the Monacan Indian Nation in Columbia, Virginia, Rassawek.

“Mamie Till Mobley’s courage — and Roberts Temple’s willingness to open its doors to anyone who wanted to bear witness to the ravages of racial hatred — changed our nation forever. The National Trust believes that we must work together to ensure that this place, so important to our country’s history, is preserved to tell its powerful story for future generations,” said the Trust’s Chief Preservation Officer Katherine Malone-France.

The outlet also spoke to Till’s cousin, the Rev. Wheeler Parker Jr., now 81, and is the last living witness to the crime that took Till’s life.

““His mother’s wishes and dream was, ‘I hope he didn’t die in vain. I hope he didn’t die in vain.’ Mamie asked me to carry on, along with my wife, the legacy of her son, and I just thank God that I was able to do that,” Rev. Parker said of Till’s mother, Mamie Till Mobley.

Photo: Getty

Chicago Church That Held Emmett Till’s Funeral Placed On List Of U.S. Endangered Sites  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Hot 107.9 - Hot Spot ATL:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
More From HotSpotATL
New Music
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
Close