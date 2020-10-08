CLOSE
Here Is A Look The 2020 Election Ballots In Atlanta By County

Five States Hold Primaries As Pandemic Continues In America

Source: Elijah Nouvelage / Getty

The 2020 election season in Atlanta, Georgia is almost here and we want everything to be as prepared as possible. Here is a look at all the Election ballots in Atlanta broken down by Country.

Clayton County

https://www.claytoncountyga.gov/government/elections-and-registration/sample-ballots

 

Cobb County

https://s3.us-west-2.amazonaws.com/cobbcounty.org.if-us-west-2/prod/2020-09/2020Nov_SampleBallot.pdf

 

Dekalb County

https://www.dekalbcountyga.gov/voter-registration-elections/current-election-information

 

Fulton County

https://www.fultoncountyga.gov/services/voting-and-elections/sample-ballots

 

Gwinnett County (This refers you to the Secretary of State’s “My Voter Page”.)

https://www.gwinnettcounty.com/web/gwinnett/Departments/Elections/SampleBallots

 

Polling Times

On Election Day, polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. If you can’t vote during those times, you can either vote early or send in an absentee ballot.

What IDs are acceptable at the polls

When you arrive at your polling station, you’ll need to bring a valid photo ID such as a driver’s license, passport, military photo ID, tribal photo ID, or voter identification card.

 

What if you have No Photo ID

If you do not have one of the 6 acceptable forms of photo IDs,  you can get a free state issued  photo ID at your county registrat’s office or Department of Driver Services.  Be sure to bring documentation showing the voter’s date of birth, evidence that the applicant is registered to vote, a photo identity document that shows the voters’ full legal name and date of birth.  Contact your county registrar’s office for more information. You may also call 404-656-2871.

