Georgia Officials Create Site For Voters To Request Absentee Ballots

The Georgia Election Officials have created a new website that will allow any Georgia resident to request an absentee ballot ahead of the 2020 Elections coming in November. The site has made is easier for the ballots to be filled out, then printed. Previous ballots had to be printed, filled out, then scanned and or emailed.

RELATED: Everything You Need To Know About Voting In Atlanta This Election Season

The tool should also come in handy to anyone who might be vulnerable to the COVID-19 threat and feel the need to stay away from the in person ballot boxes

“This new tool will help counties stay on top of the several million absentee ballot requests expected in November.” said Georgia Secretary of State.

RELATED: 5 Voter Suppression Tactics To Watch For In 2020

Also On Hot 107.9 - Hot Spot ATL: