CLOSE
ATL
HomeATL

Georgia Officials Create Site For Voters To Request Absentee Ballots

Five States Hold Primaries As Pandemic Continues In America

Source: Elijah Nouvelage / Getty

The Georgia Election Officials have created a new website that will allow any Georgia resident to request an absentee ballot ahead of the 2020 Elections coming in November. The site has made is easier for the ballots to be filled out, then printed. Previous ballots had to be printed, filled out, then scanned and or emailed.

RELATED: Everything You Need To Know About Voting In Atlanta This Election Season

Hot 107.9 App

Source: Radio One / Radio One Digital

The tool should also come in handy to anyone who might be vulnerable to the COVID-19 threat and feel the need to stay away from the in person ballot boxes

“This new tool will help counties stay on top of the several million absentee ballot requests expected in November.” said Georgia Secretary of State.

RELATED: 5 Voter Suppression Tactics To Watch For In 2020

Click here to request your absentee ballot

Absentee Ballots , georgia absentee ballot

Also On Hot 107.9 - Hot Spot ATL:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
More From HotSpotATL
New Music
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
Close