| 10.12.20
Tasha Cobbs Leonard stopped by the Get Up Church to check in and we played her new song, “In Spite of Me,” featuring Ciara. The song comes from Tasha’s new album, Royalty. Take a listen up and let us know what you think!

Listen: Tasha Cobbs Leonard Debuts “In Spite Of Me” Single Featuring Ciara  was originally published on getuperica.com

