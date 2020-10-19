CLOSE
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
T.I. Talks New Album, Turning 40, & Supporting Ice Cube [VIDEO]

The King of the South shares his 40-year-old wisdom along with his new album, The L.I.B.R.A. with the show.  He talks about the inspiration of the album and naming it “The L.I.B.R.A.”, The Legend is Back Running Atlanta, and why he’s loving being 40.

Of course, the activist also discussed why voting in this election is very important and why he’s not canceling Ice Cube.

Black Tony and T.I. even discussed some real Atlanta business.

Bring 'Em Out! T.I. Wants All The Smoke To Challenge 50 Cent To A VERZUZ Battle

The King of the South said he's not scared and wants all the smoke. As the VERZUZ battles continue on social media, T.I. wants his shot with 50 Cent. On 50's birthday, the Atlanta rapper took to Instagram to challenge him. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE. “For your birthday, I offer you a challenge, sir,” said T.I. “Pull your ass up with 20 of your records. Sit across from me, man, and get this work, man. But I understand if you don’t want to answer to that challenge ’cause last time you got challenged, Kanye West dusted your ass off. Guess who ain’t scared of your motherfu**in’ ass, 50.” https://www.instagram.com/tv/CCTzuofgKaf/?utm_source=ig_embed He challenged anybody affiliated with the New York rapper like Eminem, G-Unit, and Dr. Dre.  T.I. made it clear it's all about the music and not a personal beef.  He believes his music catalog is better than 50 Cent. RELATED: 112 & Jagged Edge’s Epic #Verzuz Battle Foiled By Bad Audio, Black Twitter Brings The Jokes & Antennas https://www.instagram.com/tv/CCUHS5qBMFm/?utm_source=ig_embed 50 Cent did respond just like he did with Ja Rule, but was highly unbothered saying "yo somebody passed TI the weed they gave smokey in Friday. LOL." It's not certain whether the two will actually battle but we can say T.I. is very adamant and the creators, Swizz Beatz and Timbaland are in full support.   Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions). https://twitter.com/50cent/status/1280261131949551618?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1280261131949551618%7Ctwgr%5E&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.rap-up.com%2F2020%2F07%2F06%2F50-cent-responds-ti-verzuz-challenge%2F RELATED: Nelly Riley Kicks Off ‘Verzuz’ With Wi-Fi Struggle, Ludacris Wins With Hit After Hit Who do you think would take the crown in this Atlanta versus New York City battle? Here's what social media users have to say about the battle between the Trap King and the G-Unit Mogul. HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Close