Travis Scott Teases Unreleased Air Jordan 1 “PS5” Lows

Just when it seemed like Travis Scott was going to be taking a break from tearing out the hearts of sneakerheads across the globe, the “Sicko Mode” rapper done went and made hypebeasts stomach begin to growl again.

Last Friday a new PS5 commercial dropped which featured the Travis Scott at the PlayStation headquarters ready to fire up the PlayStation 5 in a pair of never before seen “Cactus Jack” Air Jordan 1 Lows with the PlayStation logo on the heel. Why does this man play with out feelings like this?! While these could easily be a pair of custom kicks that Scott had made for this particular commercial, PlayStation does have a history of collaborating with Nike on super exclusive sneakers few ever get their hands on.

Even Travis himself has more than a handful of friends and family Air Jordan colorways that have never seen a public release but have been dubbed Indiana Jones level grails including the purple suede Air Jordan 4’s and mustard yellow Air Jordan 6’s. So there’s a good chance these PS5 “Cactus Jack” Air Jordan 1 Lows will only be available to Scott himself and the good people over at Sony.

With the spot itself being a black-and-white affair the actual colorway of the sneakers remain a mystery but best believe if they ever actually become available to the public it’ll fetch a hefty bag as do all of La Flame’s Jordan collaborations.

Peep the kicks below and let us know if you’d be checking for these if they ever hit the market.

