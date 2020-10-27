HOT 107.9 Presents Atlanta Unplugged (YouTube Premiere FRIDAY 8PM)

HOT 107.9 presents Atlanta Unplugged made HOT by Hennessy. We’re hitting the hottest night clubs in Atlanta and interviewing even hotter artist you know or should know.

On the series debut…. we catch up with the south sides very own…. Derez Deshon.

Date: Friday, October 30

Location: YouTube (HotSpotATL)

Time: 8pm

About Derez Deshon

Derez De’Shon is an American rapper, singer, and songwriter. He is best known for his single “Hardaway”, which peaked at number 61 on the is an American rapper, singer, and songwriter. He is best known for his single “Hardaway”, which peaked at number 61 on the Billboard Hot 100

