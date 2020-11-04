CLOSE
LeVar Burton Rips Keith Olbermann’s Weird Kunta Kinte Trump Tweet

In one of his Twitter missives, the former ESPN and MSNBC host made a weird tweet referencing LeVar Burton's iconic Kunta Kinte character, and the actor made sure to school Olbermann on his mishap.

LeVar Burton

Source: The Washington Post / Getty

As far as political commentators go, Keith Olbermann may no longer be a go-to pundit for some but that hasn’t kept him from becoming a vocal critic of President Donald Trump. In one of his Twitter missives, the former ESPN and MSNBC host made a weird tweet referencing LeVar Burton‘s iconic Kunta Kinte character from the Roots miniseries, and the actor made sure to school Olbermann on his mishap.

In a now-deleted tweet that got some burn before its disappearance, Olbermann wrote the following in connection to a Fox News segment focused on President Trump.

“Yes, @realDonaldTrump has always been, will always be, and on the day of his bid for re-election, still is: a whiny little Kunta Kinte,” Olbermann wrote on Election Day.

The tweet got a measurable amount of critique and flabbergasted response from the Twitterverse before Olbermann saved himself from further ridicule by deleting it altogether. Olbermann offered a confusing and unbelievable apology tweet, which Burton took aim his reaction towards.

“I was using an old 70’s-80’s technique for calling somebody a c*** without writing/saying c***, just using a sound-alike to call Trump a c***,” Olbermann tweeted. “Deleting previous, largely because this one clarifies the c*** part.”

In response, Burton wrote, “Dear @KeithOlbermann, #Kunta is pronounced with a long “u” as in unity, not a short “u” as in cup. Try again! Love, Kunta.”

Photo: Getty

LeVar Burton Rips Keith Olbermann’s Weird Kunta Kinte Trump Tweet  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

