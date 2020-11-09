CLOSE
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Gary’s Tea: Nicole Young Wants To Know If Dr. Dre Fathered Kids Outside Their Marriage [WATCH]

Nicole Young is not letting up. Dr. Dre’s ex-wife is now going a further mile to see what she can find on her ex-husband.  According to TMZ, she’s demanding to know if the hip-hop mogul fathered other children outside of their marriage.  Eva breaks down how this could give Young more spousal support.

Eva Longoria is under fire for her comments made disregarding black women and their votes in this upcoming election.   

