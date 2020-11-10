Larsa Pippen Feels Kanye “Brainwashed” The Kardashians Against Her, Reveals She Dated Tristan Thompson

The fallout between Larsa Pippen and the Kardashian family left many dumbfounded and confused as to what could’ve gone wrong between the celebrity friends, but now we’re getting an idea as to what might’ve played a role in the souring of the relationship between Pippen and the Kardashian klan.

During an in-depth interview with The Hollywood Raw podcast, Larsa Pippen explained that she feels that none other than Kanye West himself might’ve been behind the Kardashian sisters turning their backs on her and “brainwashed” them into thinking she’s a villain. While one might think that she and Ye might’ve had a heated exchange or something, Pippen says that the two of them never had any kind of altercation that would lead to Ye having an aversion to her and says that prior to everything they had a “great relationship.”

Also she admits that at one point she was Kanye’s “go-to person to call when he wasn’t happy with x, y and z,” but when it got to the point that she ended up blocking his number as the phone calls became too much. Something the Louis Vuitton Don didn’t take to kindly to. Another interesting tidbit was when she revealed that she once ran into Travis Scott in the club and Travis called up Kylie Jenner and told her that Pippen was “hitting on him, and that never happened!”

Yeah, that would be enough to enrage a family that might feel entitled, but it doesn’t end there.

During the interview, Pippen also claims to have canoodled with Khloe Kardashian’s ex-hubby, Tristan Thompson! Larasa says that she ““was kinda seeing Tristan before Khloé. Before Khloé or any of them knew he existed. I was seeing him, I had him come to L.A., I brought him to a party Kim had. I introduced him to all of them.” After the introduction, Pippen recalls that “A week later, or 10 days later, he started seeing Khloé. Which is fine, I don’t even care. It’s whatever.”

That being said, Pippen denies that she and Tristan rekindled anything and is glad to see them working things out. “I think it’s great they are trying to work on their relationship. I’m really proud of them.”

Interestingly enough Larsa Pippen divorced Scottie Pippen in 2018. Two whole years after Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian started dating. Y’all do the math on that.

But regardless of where things currently stands between herself and the Kardashian klan, Larsa Pippen says that nothings ruined their relationship to the point that it can’t be reconciled. Whether or not they feel the same way is another story.

Larsa Pippen Feels Kanye "Brainwashed" The Kardashians Against Her, Reveals She Dated Tristan Thompson

