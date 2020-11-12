CLOSE
COVID-19 Cases In Georgia Surge As The Holidays Approach

Atlanta Pull Up Voter Registration & Drive Thru Covid-19 Testing

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Like many other states around the country, COVID-19 cases in Georgia are back on the rise and the White House is concerned.  WSBTV has reported that according to the The White House Coronavirus Task Force, Georgia is back in the red zone with COVID cases and the Georgia’s case rate is more than 101 cases per 100,000 people.  The report gave suggestions for the state like expanded, strategic use of point-of-care antigen tests, protecting those we are thankful for in our families and communities and ensuring indoor masking around vulnerable family members during any gatherings.To read more from the report click here.

Georgia has been under the national average for testing per population, but that will have to change in Georgia wants to get the virus back under control. Dr. Amber Schmidtke, a microbiologist said, “As the disease increases in an area we expand the testing to try to identify all those cases both for surveillance purposes but also through contact trace investigation.”  Testing will be the way.

COVID-19 , covid-19 georgia , COVID-19 testing

