Cartel Dough Gets “Too Real” On New Visual [VIDEO]

For many 2020 has been a hard year to bear, and some would say this year has been “Too Real”. Arkansas native Cartel Dough brings us the latest visuals Too Real in which he shares some of his deepest thoughts & remembrance of loved ones lost & struggles that he has endured in his lifetime. Open letter tracks are always a great eye-opener to what really goes on with an artist & Dough clearly wears his heart on his sleeve in this one by allowing us in through the art of his music.

Get to know more about Cartel Dough on his social media & watch the full video for “Too Real” Below.

 

Arkansas Rapper , Cartel Dough , Profit Cartel

