Quando Rondo Addresses King Von Shooting On New Single, “End Of Story”

While Atlanta Rap OGs Jeezy and Gucci Mane decided to squash their legendary beef, newcomer Quando Rondo is seemingly not interested in doing the same.

Despite being advised not to publicly discuss the shooting, Quando Rondo decoded to tell his side of what happened that tragic night that left rapper King Von and two others dead with several others injured–including the alleged shooter, who is a part of Rondo’s entourage.

On Friday (Nov. 20) the Savannah, GA rapper released “End of Story” in response to the altercation with Von’s “Only The Family” crew via YouTube, rapping about what exactly happened from his perspective before name dropping his friend, Lul Tim, for the murder.

“Blood on your brother on the ground, gon’ pick your mans up/Damn right we scrеaming self-defense, he shouldn’t have never put his hands on me/Look at the footage, that’s all the evidence, see them p**sy n**gas shouldn’t have ran up on me/Who the f**k said that I was hidin’? I’m still ridin’ ’round with them bands on me,” Quando Rondo rapped.

While clearing the air about his role in the altercation, the “Way Up” rapper goes onto dispel rumors that he was “hiding” from King Von’s mentor and Lil Durk, after rumors began surfacing that Durk bought all of the front-row tables at an alleged upcoming Quando Rondo concert, causing the event to get canceled; before noting that the hate and backlash he’s receiving has him feeling a lot like 50 Cent-who experienced his own near-fatal altercation early in his career.

“And to set the records straight, I ain’t never had no show inside the A/Million on my head, that’s what they say/That’s all you got, b**ch, make it eight,” Rondo continued. “Know many men, they wanna kill me, feeling like Curtis Jackson, woah/I don’t give a f**k, I know how it feel/My mans ain’t do nothing wrong/And if your mans wouldn’t have did the same, you need to stop f**king with him/They on our side and everybody think this s**t a game/I already know it’s murder behind this s**t.”

While the track itself may be tasteless, it’s not the first time Rondo has addressed the altercation. Just one week following the deadly incident, after it was confirmed that Von was killed after the run-in with Quando Rondo and crew, the “Imperfect Flower” rapper was rumored to be telling his side among his circles, claiming self-defense.

As previously reported, King Von was killed outside Monaco Hookah Lounge in Atlanta on November 6. With clear security footage of the incident, police were able to solve the murder quickly, resulting in the arrest of 22-year-old Timothy Leeks (Lul Tim) a day later. Leeks is currently being held without bond, charged with felony murder.

A week after the incident, two other men, 21-year-old Johnny Harris and 23-year-old Kevin Jones were also charged for their alleged roles in the shootout, Atlanta police spokesman Sgt. John Chafee told the Atlanta Journal-Consitution. Jones faces one count of aggravated assault and Harris is charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Check out “End of Story” below.

Quando Rondo Addresses King Von Shooting On New Single, “End Of Story” was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Hot 107.9 - Hot Spot ATL: