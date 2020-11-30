Gary’s Tea: Kevin Hart Gets Dragged For “Hoe Activity” Joke About His Daughter [WATCH]

Mario has a special message for the ladies and sounds like he’s looking for the right woman to love on. Kevin Hart is getting dragged by women because of his comment about his daughter in his recent comedy special. He commented on his daughter having “hoe like activity” and many fans are not here for his joke.
Kevin Hart Sent Jussie Smollett ‘Prayers’ After Attack, Twitter Snapped Off
Shut up remember you said words don’t hurt and that folks were to sensitive go away with your fake caring pic.twitter.com/8SHl0hRSWn— Kathia Woods (@kathia_woods) January 30, 2019
Meanwhile, let your own son be gay tho...gtfoh pic.twitter.com/WDmSnWfoeE— Kellee Nicole Terrell (@kelleent) January 30, 2019
Given what we’ve seen so far, I fully expect the men who attacked Jussie Smollett to score a sit-down interview with Ellen at some point in the next few weeks. Maybe it will be a roundtable discussion with Kevin Hart.— Saeed Jones (@theferocity) January 29, 2019
This is your reminder that Kevin Hart was given a publicity tour to declare that being an ally to LGBTQ folks is not his life's goal or dream and that he's done apologizing. This is your reminder that his jokes reflect actual attitudes that produce what happened to Jussie.— Dana White (@ItsDanaWhite) January 29, 2019
Kevin Hart just posted a pic of Jussie on his IG, and tagged Jussie in his message of sending prayers...Black Jesus doesn’t listen to ashy midget homophobes....🙄🙄🙄🙄— Corey Bu-Shea (@coreybking) January 30, 2019
Yo, lemme know if I'm taking this a step too far... But Jussie Smollett's attack is exactly why Kevin Hart's statements and nonsense were not acceptable and why black gays weren't just being "sensitive."— Jarrett (@jdadams112) January 30, 2019
When I scroll thru instagram and see Kevin Hart posted about Jussie pic.twitter.com/rYGnqJkuLJ— Shanye West (@eazyduzPITT) January 30, 2019
kevinhart fixed his fingers to type anything about the jussie smollett hate crime??? the man who said he’d beat his son if ever played with a dollhouse and has continuously expressed discomfort with gay people. why do these people never realize they’re part of the problem? pic.twitter.com/q7JtcIpwj6— gabi (@athenasancestor) January 30, 2019
Yes, we have to do better... but how’s that gonna happen when it’s not your “life’s dream” to be an ally to your Queer & Trans Black kin? The prayers aren’t preventing the racist & homo/trans-phobic violence from being perpetrated. https://t.co/XJwIvV1hgN— Steven Canals (@StevenCanals) January 30, 2019
Wait... how you... ?!?! pic.twitter.com/PUtzUkZfyV— sʇɹǝqoɹ ʇʇoɔs uıʌןɐɔ (@calvinscottrob) January 30, 2019
Delete this before God sees it and smites you.— michaelharriot (@michaelharriot) January 30, 2019
Interesting.... pic.twitter.com/QcB7pUbKzr— Patrick Thee Stallion (@PziddyStallion) January 30, 2019
Pseudo Sympathy. Just stop— Sirenic Chaos Demon (@DaedalusUnbnd) January 30, 2019
I pray for the healing of Jussie Smollett following the homophobic and racist attack he endured recently. It cannot be stated emphatically enough that we gotta get people like Kevin Hart and his apologists outta the paint. "Just jokes" is never the case for black queer folks.— 4c pookie 4 pic abolition (@jmddrake) January 30, 2019
Oh this should go without saying, what happened to Jussie Smollett is why Kevin Hart jokes like “I’ll beat my son if he’s gay” should go as extinct as the dinosaur. Shit ain’t cute.— Justin Carter (@GigawattConduit) January 30, 2019
This is so TONE DEAF.— Astrid 🖖🏾 (@LuhAstrid) January 30, 2019
And it's wild because you made a. Homophobic joke in relation to beating the gay out of your son, but don't realize how that logic perpetuates crimes against men like Jussie
jussie smollett’s attack reminds me of the whole kevin hart saga, they are never ‘just jokes’, neither are gay people “just too sensitive” - that kind of rhetoric is the foundation in which that scale of violent attack is built.— the white man bon iver (@heisdope_) January 29, 2019
