CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Kodak Black Says He Will Donate $1 Million To Charity If Trump Pardons Him

Good luck with that though.

Kodak Black IN Concert

Source: (Photo by Johnny Louis/FilmMagic) / (Photo by Johnny Louis/FilmMagic)

When money talks people tend to listen. One incarcerated rapper is hoping the bag will get him back home.

Page Six is reporting Kodak Black is doing his best to get a get out of jail free card by any means possible. According to the celebrity gossip website the Florida native is trying to work his celebrity into a good will play. As spotted on XXL he posted a tweet on Friday, November 27 asking the President of the United States to consider a very unique proposal. “If The President Them Free Me , I’m Gonna Spend 1 million on Charity within The First Year I’m Out. That’s on Everything,” he wrote.

This is not the first time the “Wake Up In The Sky” rapper has reached out to Donald Trump for leniency. Back in September his legal team requested that the POTUS commute his sentence which he said was unfair. “It details why we feel it would be appropriate in his situation,” Kodak’s lawyer, Bradford Cohen, said at the time. “We still have the pending case in Washington DC against the BOP and the one in Miami against the US Marshall Service.”

While it is unclear if the President will help out Kodak did get good news in October when he was moved to a new correctional facility in Thompson, Illinois. He previously claimed he was a victim of unfair treatment and abuse at a Kentucky prison.

Photo:

Kodak Black Says He Will Donate $1 Million To Charity If Trump Pardons Him  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Hot 107.9 - Hot Spot ATL:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
More From HotSpotATL
New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
Close