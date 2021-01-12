Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Dodged A Bullet: VH1 Shares Megan Thee Stallions’ ‘ Love & Hip Hop’ Audition Tape

We are glad VH1 went in another direction.

HotSpot ATL Featured Video
CLOSE
VH1 Drops Megan Thee Stallion's 'Love & Hip Hop Audtion Tape

Source: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz

Megan Thee Stallion on Love & Hip Hop?  It actually could have been a thing.

Love & Hip Hop is slowly making its way back to television, but for now, we have to settle for a special called Love & Hip Hop Unlocked that claimed it was going to reveal secrets behind our favorite ratchet television moments. While we are still waiting to see those “secrets,” we did see some never before footage in the form of an audition tape.

Social media personality and Love & Hip Hop commentator Kendall Kyndall unlocked the Love & Hip Hip vault revealing that the leader of the hotties, Megan Thee Stallion auditioned to be on the popular VH1 reality television show. In the tape, a young Megan Pete made her case as to why she should be a cast member.

Per Hot New Hip-Hop:

“It’s Megan Thee Stallion AKA young Tina Snow AKA H-Town Hottie, and I’m from Houston, Texas, and I’m just the best female rapper that’s poppin’ off right now. And on top of that, I’m a full-time college student.” Megan mentioned her late mother’s rapping past and recalled telling her mother at 18 that she wanted to become an artist.”

“Megan is gonna become a household name. When you’re talkin’ about those poppin’ rappers, I’m going to be in that conversation.”

VH1 ultimately decided to go in a different direction, which worked out for Thee Stallion in the end. She released her debut album Good News back in November and reached no.2 on the Billboard 200. She has won numerous awards, landed multiple magazine covers as well as endorsement deals. We can’t front, the Tory Lanez drama would have been good television, BUT, It’s safe to say she did quite fine without having to be on Love & Hip Hop.

Another interesting “secret” we learned about was Love & Hip-Hop creator Mona Scott-Young was actually a dancer in Snow’s “Informer” video.

LOL, who knew?

You can watch Megan Thee Stallion’s audition tape below.

Photo: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz

Dodged A Bullet: VH1 Shares Megan Thee Stallions’ ‘ Love & Hip Hop’ Audition Tape  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Hot 107.9 - Hot Spot ATL:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
More From HotSpotATL
New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
Close