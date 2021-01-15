The Morning Hustle
Cardi B to Star in New Comedy Film Assisted Living

Cardi B will be starring as the lead role in a comedy entitled, Assisted Living.

The ‘Invasion Of Privacy’ Grammy winning rapper will play Amber, “a small-time crook who finds herself in over her head when a heist goes wrong” and chooses to disguise herself as an elderly woman and hide out at “her estranged grandmother’s nursing home” while on the lam. The movie is being released by Paramount Pictures, but no release date has been announced.

This isn’t Cardi’s first time on the big screen, as she previously appeared in the film Hustlers and is set to appear in the next installment of the Fast & Furious franchise, F9.

