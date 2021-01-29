The Morning Hustle
HomeThe Morning Hustle

Hip Hop Spot: Cardi B Defends The Decision to Post Picture of Man Who Robbed Her Cousin at Gunpoint [VIDEO]

HotSpot ATL Featured Video
CLOSE

Social media isn’t agreeing with Cardi B’s decision to post a picture of a man who is being accused of robbing her cousin at gunpoint. She says that she did reach out to the authorities but she felt that they weren’t moving fast enough.  Do you agree with handling situations on your own or waiting on the police to do their job?

Headkrack breaks down what Cardi B said about her decision, a new release from Fred The Godson, and what you need to watch this weekend in the Hip Hop Spot on The Morning Hustle.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE. 

Text “HUSTLE” to 71007 to join The Morning Hustle Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions). 

HEAD BACK TO THEMORNINGHUSTLE.COM HOME PAGE 

Hip Hop Spot: Cardi B Defends The Decision to Post Picture of Man Who Robbed Her Cousin at Gunpoint [VIDEO]  was originally published on themorninghustle.com

Also On Hot 107.9 - Hot Spot ATL:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
More From HotSpotATL
New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
Close