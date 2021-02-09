The Morning Hustle
HomeThe Morning Hustle

Fountain Full Of Divine Truth: Dixson Breaks Down “KREAM,” Discusses Valentine’s Day Do’s & Don’ts and More [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

HotSpot ATL Featured Video
CLOSE

Nothing hits like a good R&B love song and Roc Nation’s new artist Dixson showed us this twice with his latest single, “KREAM.” The song is not only an ode to the beauty and power of women, but it also explores a sensual nature fitting for the sexy-time playlists.

“KREAM” is Dixson’s take on Wu-Tang’s “C.R.E.A.M,” whereas the word “cash” in “cash rules everything around me” is replaced with “kitty.”

“Not only is [KREAM] a sexy song, not only is it a sexual song, but I feel like it’s an empowering song, too,” he told Lore’l in an interview. “One of the lines in there that stands out to me the most is, ‘you’re a fountain full of divine truth and I’m just here to remind you.’ It’s like, I can step away from the situation and look on and just let you know that you’re beautiful. Also, I want to touch you and love you, but when we’re not doing that, it’s just a reminder that you’re the divine truth. And that’s the most important line to me in the song. It’s the affirmations in there that really stand out to me. And you know, the KREAM, that’s a nice bonus.”

The song comes from his first solo album titled Darling, which drops everywhere on Friday, February 12 — just in time for Valentine’s Day weekend.

As Valentine’s Day approaches, The Voice alum and arts/media management degree-holding singer shared a few tips on the do’s and don’ts of love’s holiday between talking about “KREAM” with The Morning Hustle’s Lore’l.

Press play below to hear about his experience working with some of the industry’s top talent, how his upbringing in church influenced his musical background, and his thoughts on love.

Fountain Full Of Divine Truth: Dixson Breaks Down “KREAM,” Discusses Valentine’s Day Do’s & Don’ts and More [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]  was originally published on themorninghustle.com

Also On Hot 107.9 - Hot Spot ATL:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
More From HotSpotATL
New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
02.07.21
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
02.07.21
Close