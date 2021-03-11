The Morning Hustle
Who’s Cappin?! Piers Morgan: From Meghan’s ‘Ghosting’ to Good Morning Britain Exit

Lore’l is calling cap on popular Britain broadcaster Piers Morgan after losing his job behind getting curved by Meghan Markle.  Morgan made plenty of comments about Meghan after the interview with Prince Harry and Oprah which led to him leaving the job.  Word on the street is after making those public comments, Meghan used her royal strings and called to complain about his comment.  Listen to this past audio clip of him explaining the reason for his disdain for Meghan and the reason he left his job.

 

