Trending Topics: One Year Ago Today, The World Health Organization Declared COVID-19 A Global Pandemic [WATCH]

Who knew that a year ago today, our lives would change forever. On this day in 2020, the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a global pandemic and the world would never be the same. Since last year, over 500,000 people have affected and 29 million cases were reported in the United States. Joe Biden is scheduled to later address the country on the new coronavirus bill.

Derek Chauvin may be facing additional charges in the death of George Floyd and Angie Ang has a stock trading plug for you!

